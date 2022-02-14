ISB top among Indian business schools in two global rankings

The Indian School of Business has been ranked 11th globally in the Poets & Quants (P&Q) composite ranking of the top international MBA programmes 2021-2022.

ISB's flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) has been ranked 32nd globally in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA 2022 rankings.

Officials said the two prestigious global rankings consolidated the leadership position of ISB among the business schools in the country.

ISB operates from its campuses at Hyderabad and Mohali.

In the FT rankings, ISB is positioned at 1st in India and 4th in Asia. Alumni from the PGP Class 2018 were surveyed for this year's ranking. The institution is also is ranked 1st globally in terms of salary percentage increase.

“The top-ranking underlines that ISB offers students a fulfilling and rewarding career path. ISB's efforts and initiatives in fostering gender diversity in all its programmes have started to shine as the 38 percent of female students in the surveyed class is the highest number compared with other FT 2022 ranked schools in India.” ISB said in a statement on Monday.

In the P&Q composite rankings, ISB ranked at 1st among the Indian business schools. P&Q ranks programmes based on data gained from popular and influential ranking sources.

Check out latest DH videos here