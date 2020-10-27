ISB's PG programme for senior executives tops FT's 2020 rankings

The Indian School of Business’s Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives has been ranked number one in India and 53 globally in the Financial Times 2020 EMBA rankings.

ISB's PGPMAX is a 15-month global executive MBA level programme for senior executives and business owners with a minimum of 10 years of experience.

“The rankings not just highlight the relevance of the PGPMAX programme but also the importance of an Executive MBA for the working professionals. It becomes more critical for the experienced executives to equip and brace themselves up to be ahead of the curve with the current circumstances. The need of the hour is to reinvent and gear up to meet uncertainties & looming challenges,” said Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean ISB.

ISB Alumni from PGPMAX Class of 2017 were surveyed for this year’s ranking. This assessment has brought forth some more findings, such as PGPMAX being ranked number 11 in the standalone programme category in Asia.

The school is ranked number 12 globally in terms of salary today (average alumni salaries three years after graduation). The salary increase is measured based on the average difference in alumni salary between their salary before the EMBA and now. The PGPMAX programme is ranked number 28 globally for work experience of its students, a statement from ISB said.