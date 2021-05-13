iSERA Biological develops anti-Covid serum

In a significant development that broadens the scope of fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Sangli-based iSERA Biological Pvt Ltd has developed an anti-Covid serum and has applied for clinical trials.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India, one of the biggest manufacturers of vaccines and supplier to the world, has chosen iSERA Biological as a partner in R&D of this new therapeutic anti-serum drug on Covid-19.

The iSERA Biological management has applied to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for clinical trials.

Following this the iSERA team had an online meeting with the Drugs Controller General of India.

The iSERA Biological is located in Shirala in Sangli district of Western Maharashtra –and is engaged in producing anti-snake venom serum, anti-rabies serum, anti-diphtheria serum and anti-tetanus serum.

The anti-Covid serum has been tested successfully on animals - and now they are heading for clinical trials.

Thank you Sir for responding to our invitation and your encouraging words! Our sincere efforts to bring new hope in fighting against the Covid pandemic is nearing completion. This successful attempt is going to inspire our able team to do research on critical diseases... https://t.co/6QUAgvlCHR — iSERA Biological Private Limited (@IseraLtd) April 28, 2021

“We have been closely working together since the last few months and successfully passed various stages up to its clinical trials. We are on the right path to develop one of the safest and most effective antidotes in the next few days which will be available to serve mankind. This will certainly help in not only reducing cost of hospitalization and fear but substantially help our affected economy to normalize,” said iSERA Biological Director Pratap Deshmukh in a statement posted on the company's website.

Shiv Sena MP from Hatkanangale, Dhairyasheel Mane, confirmed the development. “This is a major breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 subject to the clinical trials…according to the company, it can treat all strains of Covid-19,” Mane told DH over phone.

According to him, nearly 3 lakh vials are ready. “Vaccination is being carried out all over the world to prevent Coronavirus. That is a preventive strategy, however, this drug claims to be a cure of Covid-19,” he said, adding that it is a curative drug for treatment of serious patients.

Mane has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, who is an MLA from Karad, too visited the Shirala facility recently. “iSERA has created an Equine based hyper immune plasma facility. They are now going for clinical trials for a Covid-19 curative drug. My best wishes for their success,” said Chavan, a technocrat-politician.