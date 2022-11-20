Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal now parents to twins

Anand Piramal and wife Isha Ambani on Saturday gave birth to twins, the Ambani and Piramal families announced.

Anand, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal and Isha, the daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, were blessed with a girl and a boy named Aadiya and Krishna.

The Piramal and Ambani families announced the news in a brief joint statement. "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well," read the statement.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," said grandparents in the statement.

Anand and Isha were married in December 2018.

Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha (31 years old) and son Anant (27 years). Isha got married to Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal's son Anand on December 12, 2018.

Both have been long-time childhood friends and the families too share a strong bond.

Akash married his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. The couple was in December last year blessed with a son, Prithvi Akash Ambani.

Anant is rumoured to soon get married to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare.

Ambani has got all his three children involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.

Both Isha and Anand are Ivy League passouts. While Isha graduated from Stanford University, Anand went to Harvard to do his MBA.

Anand is also the Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate.

(With PTI inputs)