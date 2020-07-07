Isha founder Sadhguru's painting of bull fetches Rs 5.1 crore

Isha founder's painting of bull fetches Rs 5.1 crore

  • Jul 07 2020, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 18:29 ist
Sadhuguru file photo (DH Photo)

'Bhairava', a unique painting of a bull, by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, fetched Rs 5.1 crore through online-auction. The painting was put up for online auction a month ago and was closed on Monday.

It received the highest bid of Rs 5.1 crore which would go to the Outreach programme of Isha, a spiritual organisation. This is the second art work that Sadhguru has contributed to Isha Outreachs efforts, which include distribution of protective gear to frontline health workers, infrastructure support for isolation wards and a daily supply of cooked meals and an immunity booster drink to thousands of people in rural Tamil Nadu, a statement said on Tuesday.

'Bhairava' is his tribute to Ishas much-loved bull who passed away in April last and Sadhguru used cow dung as a backdrop for the artwork that has been created using charcoal, turmeric and limestone. His first painting titled To Live Totally! was an abstract oil on canvas and fetched Rs 4.14 crore, the statement said. 

