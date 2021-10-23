ISKCON members protest attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

ISKCON members protest against attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 23 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 14:45 ist
Missionaries and followers of ISKCON temple during a peaceful protest against the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Credit: PTI Photo

ISKCON devotees on Saturday held a protest at Jantar Mantar here against the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh seeking justice for minorities in the neighbouring country.

The protesters were singing ‘bhajans’ and carried placards mentioning their demands on it, including ‘protect Hindus in Bangladesh’, ‘justice for Hindus and minorities'.

Some Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by unidentified Muslim mobs during Durga Puja celebrations earlier this month. 

Iskcon
India News
Bangladesh

