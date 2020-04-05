Media communalising Tablighi, says Islamic seminary

Islamic seminary decries media for communalising Tablighi incident, seeks ban

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 05 2020, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 18:21 ist
File photo of disinfectant being sprayed near Nizamuddin mosque. Credit: PTI Photo

Prestigious Deoband-based Islamic seminary Darul Uloom, on Sunday, decried the media for what it alleged was 'communalising' the Tablighi Jamaat incident in Delhi and sought a ban on it.

In a statement, the vice-chancellor of the seminary, which is based at Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, about 500 kilometres from Lucknow, Mufti Abul Quasim Nomani appealed to all those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, to come forward and get themselves tested immediately.

''Some narrow-minded elements are trying to give communal colour to the incident even in this hour of crisis. We demand the Centre to ban such elements (especially media),'' Nomani said.

He also urged the government to provide all possible medical care to Tablighi Jamaat members who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Deoband seminary remarks came shortly before Saharanpur police refuted reports published in a section of the media that quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members had demanded non-veg food and defecated in the open.

''We had conducted a probe into the reports and found they were incorrect. We categorically reject such reports,'' the district police said in a message on the Twitter handle on Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Darul Uloom
Nizamuddin
Tablighi Jamaat
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 