Isn't framing guidelines for Speaker outside court's purview? SC asks

The Supreme Court on Thursday wondered if it can frame guidelines for the Speaker to take action on disqualification of MPs and MLAs in case of defections in a time-bound manner.

"How can we legislate? There is separate institution for that," a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked as a counsel sought laying down a framework for the Speaker to decide disqualification matters.

The plea filed by member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Ranajit Mukherjee also asked the court to issue directions for guidelines for Speakers to have a uniform process of decision making in cases of defections across the country.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, however, pointed out the prayers sought by the petitioner fell within the domain of the Parliament and the court cannot frame laws.

The bench also told the counsel that the same issue was raised in the case relating to disqualification of Karnataka MLAs.

“I have already expressed my opinion in the Karnataka MLA case. This issue was raised in this case also and senior advocate Kapil Sibal had advanced same argument," the CJI said.

The bench asked the counsel to read the judgment in the matter and then come back to the court. The top court fixed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

The petitioner claimed rampant and unchecked political defections for personal or political gain, hit at the root of Indian democracy, and violated the fundamental rights of Indian Citizens, under Article 21 of the Constitution.

He also asked the court to examine mala-fide delays on the part of the Speakers in deciding defection issues.