Isn't ignoring political parties danger to democracy: SC to Eknath Shinde group

The Eknath Shinde group in the Supreme Court on Thursday contended that the anti-defection law can't be applied on it as they haven’t left Shiv Sena. Questioning this argument, the bench remarked whether completely ignoring political parties after being elected is a danger to democracy.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana posed the query as senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Shinde, contended that disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution can take place only if the Speaker reaches a conclusion that a member has voted against the stand of a party.

"If the Speaker of an assembly takes one or two months to decide on disqualification pleas against MLAs, then what does this mean? That they should stop attending the proceedings of the House and all their acts are per se illegal," he asked. “There is no per se illegality principle, until and unless there is a finding of disqualification," Salve maintained.

On this, the bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, asked him, “What is the use of whip then? Does anti-defection apply to only those things?"

Salve replied the anti-defection law cannot be used as anti-dissent law.

"Completely ignoring political parties after being elected, is it not a danger to democracy?" the bench asked, reminding him that it was Shinde and other rebel MLAs who approached the court first and now wanted the matter to be left to the Speaker to decide.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Uddhav Thackeray faction, submitted that there was no need to refer the issues to a constitution bench.

He said a group may say that they have support of 40 out of 50 MLAs, so they are the real political party. But, if the 40 are disqualified and if the Election Commission decides one way or the other, what happens to this defection.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also representing the Thackeray group, contended till this court decides, how the Election Commission can decide this issue, making the proceedings before this court infructuous

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the Election Commission, submitted that disqualification of rebel MLA means their disqualification from the House, not from the political party.

"This is not a political issue and the Tenth Schedule cannot interdict this. I can only decide who can have the symbol after the evidence is adduced,” Datar said on behalf of the EC.

After hearing arguments, and going through the issues framed by Salve, the bench said it would decide by August 8 the question on whether the matter is required to be heard by a larger Constitution bench. The court, meanwhile, asked the EC not to decide on claim by Shinde group on Shiv Sena and allotment of bow and arrow symbol to them.