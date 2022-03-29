Israel PM postpones India visit after testing Covid +ve

Israel PM Naftali Bennett postpones India visit after testing positive for Covid-19

He was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to April 5

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 29 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 12:27 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in Glasgow. Credit: PTI File Photo

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett postpones India visit a day after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to April 5.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Israel
India News
India
Naftali Bennett

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Trash has value': Inventor turns plastic into bricks

'Trash has value': Inventor turns plastic into bricks

What is Alopecia?

What is Alopecia?

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 