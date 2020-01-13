Isro all set for GSAT-30 launch from French Guiana

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is all set for the launch of its communication satellite GSAT-30 from French Guiana on January 17. The 3,357-kg satellite will blast off aboard the Ariane-5 from the launch complex at Kourou, a French territory.

GSAT-30 is a communication satellite configured on Isro's enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands. The satellite derives its heritage from Isro's earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series.

The satellite is to serve as a replacement to INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage. “GSAT-30 provides Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia,” the space agency informed.

According to Isro, GSAT-30 will be extensively used to support VSAT network, television uplinking and teleport services, digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG), DTH television services, cellular backhaul connectivity, and other related applications.

As part of its first flight this year, Arianespace will take on board Eutelsat Konnect, a telecommunication satellite for the operator Eutelsat, along with GSAT-30. Since 1981, Arianespace has launched 23 Indian satellites.