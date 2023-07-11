ISRO conducts 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3

ISRO conducts 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3 mission

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 11 2023, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 22:37 ist
The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded. Credit: Twitter/@isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation has undertaken a 24-hour "launch rehearsal" simulating the entire launch preparation and process for this week's Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon.

The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14.

Also Read | With more fuel, fail-safe measures for smooth touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 to leap towards moon on July 14

"The 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded," the national space agency headquartered here said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions, according to ISRO.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ISRO
Chandrayaan-3
Indian Space Research Organisation
Science News
Astronomy
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Speak Out: July 11, 2023

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Bengal poll violence unacceptable

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days

 