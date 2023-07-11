ISRO conducts 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation has undertaken a 24-hour "launch rehearsal" simulating the entire launch preparation and process for this week's Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon.
The mission is slated to be launched at 2.35 pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 14.
Also Read | With more fuel, fail-safe measures for smooth touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 to leap towards moon on July 14
"The 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded," the national space agency headquartered here said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions, according to ISRO.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd
What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?
I'm not a career director: Konkona on 'Lust Stories 2'
Hanuman official mascot of Asian Athletics Championship
Ants too set budgets when facing uncertain future
Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12
Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt
Speak Out: July 11, 2023
Bengal poll violence unacceptable
Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days