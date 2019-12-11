ISRO launches radar-imaging satellite from Sriharikota

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday achieved a significant milestone as its workhorse PSLV embarked on its 50th mission by launching advanced radar imaging earth satellite, RISAT-2BR1, which is aimed at strengthening the country’s border surveillance.

PSLC-C48 also launched nine other foreign satellites belonging to the US (6), Israel (1), Italy (1), and Japan (1). They were launched under a commercial arrangement with ISRO's commercial arm- the NewSpace India Limited.

The satellites lifted off from the launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota, about 120 km from here, at 3.25 pm.

ISRO launches RISAT-2BR1 and 9 customer satellites by PSLV-C48 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota; RISAT-2BR1 is a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg. pic.twitter.com/nc50lOf2Wy — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

The mission is significant for the ISRO as it is its 75th launch from Sriharikota and 50th launch for the PSLV, whose first flight began in 1993. This is the 6th mission of the ISRO this year, notable among the past is the launch of Chandrayaan-II.

RISAT-2BR1, a radar imaging earth observation satellite weighing about 628 kg, will be placed into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degrees.

Sources said the imaging satellite is armed with X-band synthetic aperture radar and can work effectively round the clock in all weather conditions and can see through a cloud cover.

Within 16.2 minutes after the lift-off, the RISAT-2BR1, which is the heaviest satellite of all that is being launched on Wednesday, will separate from the launch vehicle and put into the orbit. The entire launch mission will be completed in 21 minutes.

Sources said the data that would be sent by the new satellite, which will have a life of five years, will be useful for various applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.