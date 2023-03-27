Isro receives simulated crew module for Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has received the crew module structure simulated assembly for the Integrated Air-Drop Test (IADT) as part of its human spaceflight programme Gaganyaan.

The IADT validates the sequence and performance of parachute systems in the mission. Isro said the un-pressurised, single-wall crew module structure simulates the shape and size of the actual crew module and accommodates major subsystems, including the parachute system, pyros, avionics, and buoyance augmentation system, for the IADT.

The IADT will be performed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota using an Indian Air Force helicopter. The crew module will be taken to an altitude of 3.6 to 4 km to validate the deceleration system (parachute and pyros) performance, the space agency said.

The module was designed by the Human Space Flight Centre, Isro, and the hardware realised by Hyderabad-based Shri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. Isro received the crew module structure on Friday in the presence of Isro Chairman S Somanath and senior Isro officials.