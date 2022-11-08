Isro tests space startup’s semi-cryo engine

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday that it has facilitated the hot-testing of a rocket engine developed by Chennai-based space technology startup Agnikul Cosmos.

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Isro’s lead centre for the development of launch vehicles, facilitated the testing. “VSSC successfully conducted the 15-second hot test of Agnilet Engine for Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd on November 4, at its Vertical Test Facility, Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station, Thiruvananthapuram,” Isro said.

Agnilet is a regeneratively cooled semi-cryogenic engine. “This engine is realised through state-of-the-art 3D printing technology and material of construction is INCONEL-718,” Isro said.

The test was carried out in line with opportunities provided by Isro to Indian space startups to use its facilities through IN-SPACe, the government agency which promotes space-based activities in the private sector.