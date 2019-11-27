ISRO to launch Cartosat-3, 13 nano-satellites from SHAR

  Nov 27 2019, 08:51am ist
  updated: Nov 27 2019, 08:54am ist

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Shar at Sriharikota, on Wednesday.

The countdown for the launch of CARTOSAT-3 - the earth imaging and mapping satellite - began on Tuesday, from SHAR in Sriharikota.

The satellite will be launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C47) along with 13 other nano-satellites from the United States. 

More details awaited...

