ISRO to launch Cartosat-3, 13 nano-satellites from SHAR

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Shar at Sriharikota, on Wednesday.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Shar at Sriharikota, today. pic.twitter.com/beQUzB0YAE
— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019
The countdown for the launch of CARTOSAT-3 - the earth imaging and mapping satellite - began on Tuesday, from SHAR in Sriharikota.
The satellite will be launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C47) along with 13 other nano-satellites from the United States.
More details awaited...
Comments (+)