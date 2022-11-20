ISRO to launch PSLV-C54 on November 26

ISRO to launch PSLV-C54 on November 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

The launch is scheduled at 11.46 am on Saturday, said the national space agency

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 20 2022, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 11:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C54/EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26.

The launch is scheduled at 11.46 am on Saturday, said the national space agency headquartered here.

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: "EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA).

