ISRO to test Gaganyaan crew safety system in July

ISRO to test Gaganyaan crew safety system in July

Once the safety tests are satisfactory, an unmanned Gaganyaan mission will be planned early next year

IANS
IANS, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh,
  • May 29 2023, 14:03 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 15:26 ist
Visitors look at an actual scale model of “Gaganyaan Orbital Module”, India’s first manned space flight at the Human Space Flight Expo organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bangalore on July 21, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian space agency will in July test the crew escape systems of the Gaganyaan project rocket, a top official said.

"We are getting ready for the test vehicle mission. We have to get the crew module and crew escape system. By July we will integrate the systems with the rocket," S Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told reporters here on Monday.

Somanath said at an altitude of 14km the safety systems of the crew module and crew escape system will be tested.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in July this year, says ISRO chief

Once the safety tests are satisfactory, an unmanned Gaganyaan mission will be planned early next year.

Somanath said other systems for Gaganyaan are being tested at ISRO's various centres.

Recently, ISRO and the Indian Navy took a major step forward in connection with the recovery operations for Gaganyaan mission.

The Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan was released jointly by the two organisations.

Queried about the status of ISRO's second rocket port at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu, he said 99 per cent of the land needed has been acquired and land for approach roads are to be acquired.

Somanath also said the space agency is working on designing a new rocket that can carry much higher luggage and also upgrading the LVM3 rocket to lift up to 5.5 ton from the current four ton capacity.

Speaking about the forthcoming launches, Somanath said the space agency was planning to launch weather satellite INSAT-3DS with Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

Somanath said ISRO will have to complete the navigation satellite constellation by launching four more NVS series satellites.

On Monday, ISRO successfully put into orbit the first of the second generation navigation satellites named NVS-01.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
ISRO
Gaganyaan
Space

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire

Winnie the Pooh ‘run, hide, fight’ draws parents’ ire

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

Kanchha Sherpa: The last of the first on Everest

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

In Venice, Americans explore peace with plastic

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Bengaluru’s annual rainfall surges 89% in 5 years

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

Checklist to find a new insurer for your car

The name's Bond 

The name's Bond 

 