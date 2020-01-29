ISRO unveils web-geo portal

ISRO unveils web-geo portal

To democratise Geospatial Data for grassroot level planning, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday launched the Bhuvan Panchayat V 3.0, a web-geo portal to support Gram Panchayat developmental planning.

Using Bhuvan satellite imagery, hi-resolution database at 1:10,000 scale is applied to identify land use land cover, settlements, road and rail network etc. The portal offers database visualization, data analytics, generation of automatic reports, model-based products and services for Gram Panchayat members and other stake-holders.

Bhuvan Panchayat is part of ISRO’s Space-based Information Support for Decentralised Planning Update project.

