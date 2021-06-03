Issuance of national permit for trucks to be online from next month

Truck owners need not to visit RTOs for applying and obtaining national permit for vehicles from next month onwards as the process will be made online.

The entire process will be made online through Vahan portal of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said an official from the Ministry.

The Ministry has already sent and advisory to states on the issue.

As soon as the application is loaded by applicant, the portal is designed in such a way that the application will be automatically forwarded to the concered RTOs concerned. After receiving the auto mails, it will be the responsibility of the RTOs to forward it to concerned and issue permit, said the official.