Issue guidelines for musical festival close to national parks: NGT to Centre

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the National Board for Wildlife and National Tiger Conservation Authority to issue guidelines on holding musical festivals in the vicinity of National Parks in the country in one month.

The Principal Bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed this order after taking suo motu proceedings in the matter to consider the impact of the proposed Ranthambore Festival, a musical festival near the tiger reserve at Ranthambhore, Rajasthan.

The NGT also ordered that the Ranthambore Festival can be held only if it is permitted by the authorities.

"The National Board for Wildlife in coordination with other concerned authorities, including the National Tiger Conservation Authority may issue appropriate guidelines with regard to such events in the vicinity of other National Parks in the country, preferably within one month," the order said.

The court said that as per government guidelines, an approval of a standing committee of the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) is required for activities within 10 km from boundaries of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

"It appears to be difficult to rule out the possibility of disturbing the wildlife and eco-system by such a large event close to the Tiger reserve. Informed decision in such a matter by statutory regulator is necessary in absence of any express permission when the event is within 10 kms from the Tiger Reserve," the court said.

The event management company informed the NGT that “Ranthambhore Festival” is being organised since 2017 to promote art and culture of the area. The event is being held at hotel complex which is approximately five kms of from the Ranthambhore National Park. Though there will be DG stage but guests use wireless headphones, the company informed the NGT.

However, the NGT said that photographs of the festival in the previous years show use of musical instruments, lightings, drums and attendance by 3,000 people.