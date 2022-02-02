RS takes up issues in railway recruitment exam results

Issue of irregularities in railway recruitment exam raised in RS

There were protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by railway job aspirants against the alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board exam

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 02 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 15:33 ist
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers burn a tyre and block a road during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Boards. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajya Sabha members on Wednesday asked the government to examine the allegations of irregularities in the Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 exams leading to violence in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh last month.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Fauzia Khan of the NCP said recruitment process of the railway examination has exposed the deeper issues of unemployment and a failed education system.

There were protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh by railway job aspirants against the alleged erroneous results of the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam.

Also read: Bihar: A wake-up call from India’s youth

Khan demanded that the overall issue of unemployment particularly in Bihar must be looked at.

"The irregularities that are alleged by the students in this examination must be examined and corrected," she sought.

BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi said earlier one exam was announced from Group-D, but all of a sudden it was announced there would be two exams.

There is no requirement of two exams as Group-D exams are not selection of IAS and IPS, he said.

AAP's Sanjay Singh demanded an inquiry into the results declared by the railways.

He also demanded that FIRs registered against some protesting students should be withdrawn

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajya Sabha
Parliament
budget session
India News
Bihar
Railways

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

 