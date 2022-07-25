IT Act 2020 draft amendment gives Centre power to take down content: Parliamentary committee

A parliamentary committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, while reviewing the Information Technology Act, 2020, noted that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s draft amendments vests the power of content takedowns with the ministry.

Last week, officials of the IT Ministry made a representation in front of the committee, letting them know that amendments to the IT Act, too, were in the offing. The IT ministry officials were asked to firm up the idea of the accountability of intermediaries like Facebook, Twitter, etc.

During the meeting, the government said that as part of the proposed amendments of IT Rules, 2022, intermediaries will be made accountable in curbing fake news or handling unlawful content. The government also said that an appellate mechanism will be put in place through a board which the government intends to form with industry players like FICCI and NASSCOM, to name a few.

The consultation process for the amendments is going on. These are primarily the amendments to Part II of the IT Rules 2021, which look at the accountability of significant social media intermediaries, which are platforms that have more than 50 lakh registered users in India.

An Opposition MP, who was part of the meeting, said the ministry could be assuming power of takedown. “The ministry is vesting the power of content takedowns with itself because the definition of fake news is not an easy one,” the MP said.

The IT Act, which saw a major review in 2008, too, is in the process of an amendment. The Act empowers the government to direct decryption and blocking out information. Section 69 of the Act allows the home ministry or state governments to issue directions for monitoring or decryption of information through any computer-related resource, while section 69A gives the IT ministry or the Information and Broadcast ministry the power to block information. Section 69B allows the CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team—the nodal agency to deal with cyber security) to monitor and collect data from traffic of websites.

The ministry is scheduled to sit in front of the Committee again on Wednesday, but on the agenda is a discussion on the Indian Telegraph Act.