IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map

IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map in video; asks platform to fix error

The video depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 18:46 ist

IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform.

The Minister also made it clear that "all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps".

"Dear @WhatsApp - Request that you pls fix the India map error asap"," Chandrasekhar tweeted immediately after the Meta-owned messaging platform put out a New Year-related tweet showing a wrong map of India.

The video post by WhatsApp about a New Year eve livestream depicted the globe that showed an incorrect map of India with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India
WhatsApp
Twitter
India News

What's Brewing

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

 