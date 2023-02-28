Italian PM Meloni to visit India this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will play host to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in New Delhi this week.

Meloni will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for her maiden state visit to India after taking over as the President of the Council of Ministers (Prime Minister) of the Italian Republic in October 2022. She will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.

The PM of Italy will deliver the keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue – a conference on geopolitics – in New Delhi. Modi and Meloni will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Meloni will call on President Droupadi Murmu in the afternoon of March 2.