Italian PM Meloni to visit India this week

Italian PM Meloni to visit India this week

Meloni will call on President Droupadi Murmu in the afternoon of March 2

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2023, 04:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 04:54 ist
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will play host to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in New Delhi this week.

Meloni will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for her maiden state visit to India after taking over as the President of the Council of Ministers (Prime Minister) of the Italian Republic in October 2022. She will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.

The PM of Italy will deliver the keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue – a conference on geopolitics – in New Delhi. Modi and Meloni will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Meloni will call on President Droupadi Murmu in the afternoon of March 2.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Giorgia Meloni
Italy
India News

What's Brewing

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

 