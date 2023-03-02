Italy hopes India as G20 president may facilitate peace in Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she hoped that India, as G20 president, may facilitate the path towards "just peace" in Ukraine.
Speaking during a press conference with Indian president Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Meloni added that Italy aimed to strengthen its partnership with India on defence and energy security, as well as cybersecurity and other areas.
Meloni landed in Delhi on Thursday for a visit until Friday.
