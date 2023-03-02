Italy hopes India can expedite peace in Ukraine

Italy hopes India as G20 president may facilitate peace in Ukraine

The Italian PM also said that the country aims to strengthen its partnership with India in defence, energy security, cybersecurity, and other areas

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2023, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 18:50 ist
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday she hoped that India, as G20 president, may facilitate the path towards "just peace" in Ukraine.

Speaking during a press conference with Indian president Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Meloni added that Italy aimed to strengthen its partnership with India on defence and energy security, as well as cybersecurity and other areas.

Meloni landed in Delhi on Thursday for a visit until Friday.

India News
Narendra Modi
G20
Italy
Giorgia Meloni

