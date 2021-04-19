Italy yet to transfer 10 crore compensation, SC told

The Union government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it was still awaiting the receipt of Rs 10 crore compensation for the kin of two Indian fishermen killed by Italian Marines off the Kerala coast in February 2012.

At the outset of hearing on a plea for closing the criminal case against the marines, a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked Centre’s advocate whether the amount has been deposited.

He responded, “We are awaiting the receipt of money."

To this, the bench told him, “You were in a hurry last time, but we also know how ministries work.”

He, however, submitted that as soon as the money is received, it will deposit the compensation with the apex court as per the April 9 direction.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it will hear the matter next week.

The Centre has filed an application for closure of the case against the two Italian marines, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, after the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) had on May 21, 2020, ruled that the criminal investigation into the matter would take place in Italy due to sovereign immunity enjoyed by the accused, and India would be entitled for grant of compensation.

On April 9, a counsel, appearing for the Italian government, submitted before the court the amount of compensation payable in terms of the international tribunal's award of May 21, 2020, would be deposited on Friday itself by his client with the account specified by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Centre, for its part, had said the after the Indian government receives money from the Italian government, it will be transferred in the top court account within three days.