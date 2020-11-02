ITBP takes measures to keep troops fit amid tough climatic conditions at Sino-India border: DG

The ITBP undertakes various measures to keep its officers and jawans fit to survive the tough conditions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China that is hostile from every aspect like freezing temperatures and low levels of oxygen, the chief of the force said here on Monday.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General S S Deswal said the Sino-India front, where militaries of India and China are engaged in a standoff for the last few months in the Ladakh region, is "completely secure and the morale of the troops is high."

The ITBP chief was speaking to reporters after finishing a three-day-long 200 km 'Fit India' walkathon in the Thar desert that runs along the India-Pakistan international border.

The walkathon began on October 31 and was flagged off by Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju from the Nathuwala village in this district.

"We need to keep our force fit that guards the 3,488-km front with China. It is the world's most difficult border and it is at an altitude of over 10,000 ft."

"Even a blade of grass does not grow there and that border area is marred by low oxygen levels and minus 45 degrees temperature during winters," Deswal said.

It is a hostile border in every aspect, he said.

"Hence, we have to ensure that our officers and jawans are healthy and fit to survive these tough conditions."

"We keep upgrading the training of our personnel so that they can render their task with efficiency," the ITBP DG said.

He was asked about the aim of undertaking the walkathon.

The ITBP chief, who has undertaken a number of such fitness walks at various other locations in the past, said about 100 officials from various central armed police forces and state police forces took part in the walkathon to spread awareness about fitness for a healthy nation.

The walkathon moved through sand dunes in areas like Sakhirewala, Bhuttewala, Katoch and culminated after crossing the Indira Gandhi canal here.

The ITBP, with about 90,000 personnel, is tasked to guard the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control with China.