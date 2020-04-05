It's everyone's collective duty to help, protect health workers: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

'It's everyone's duty to help, protect health workers'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 11:00 ist
Her message comes in the wake of reports of some attacks on doctors and paramedic staff in some parts of the country. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Sunday that it is everyone's collective duty to help and protect health workers who are in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In a tweet using hashtag 'WeAreProudOfYou' she urged people to send their message to these "brave warriors".

"In this war against coronavirus, our doctors, nursing staff, technicians and sanitation workers are the warriors who are staking their lives to manage the disease. It is everyone's duty to help them, keep them and their families safe and to support them. Send your message to these brave warriors," the Congress general secretary said in the tweet in Hindi.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Her message comes in the wake of reports of some attacks on doctors and paramedic staff in some parts of the country.

