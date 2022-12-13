'It's not 1962 anymore': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on India-China clash

"It's not 1962 anymore. If anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply," Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday while reacting to the clash that took place between India and Chinese troops at Yangtse in Tawang sector on December 9.

"Yangtse is under my Assembly constituency and every year I meet the jawans and villagers in the area," Khandu posted on Twitter.

Khandu's statement came after defence minister Rajnath Singh told the Parliament that some soldiers on both India and Chinese sides were injured in the scuffle that took place when Chinese troops tried to transgress at Yangtse in order to unilaterally change status quo at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Khandu was referring to the defeat Indian forces faced against China in the war in 1962 when Congress was in power, both at the Centre and in Arunachal Pradesh.

BJP MP in Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao, who had raised the alarm about "frequent incursion" by the Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh in the past, said on Tuesday that the frequent incidents by the Chinese troops on the border is not good for maintaining peace.

"But our soldiers have given a befitting reply and told them that we will not leave an inch of our land," Gao told a news agency after the reports about the December 9 incident came to light.

He had earlier said that Chinese PLA troops had taken over large areas of Arunachal Pradesh and even constructed villages along the LAC.