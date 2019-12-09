IUML to approach SC if CAB passed in Parliament

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday said it will challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Supreme Court once it is passed by the Parliament, asserting that it violates the basic structure of the Constitution by bringing in religion-based citizenship.

Its Parliamentary Party Leader PK Kunhalikutty said the Bill that seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims is violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees that the State will not deny any person equality before the law or the protection of laws and would not discriminate on the ground of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

"We have consulted several people. We also spoke with Opposition parties. Muslim League has decided to approach the Supreme Court if the Bill is passed as it is against the basic structure of the Constitution," he said.

The Muslim League leader said this would be the first time that religion-based citizenship will be given in the history of India and violates the basic structure of Constitution.