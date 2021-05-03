IUML wins Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala

The IUML is a key constituent of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala

  • May 03 2021, 01:54 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 01:54 ist
IUML leader Abdussamad Samadani won the bypoll to the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat on Sunday by defeating V P Sanu of the CPI(M) with a margin of 1.15 lakh votes.

The by-election to Malappuram, a stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League, was necessitated following the resignation of party general secretary P K Kunhalikutty from the Lok Sabha to contest in the Assembly polls.

Kunhalikutty had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in a record margin of more than 2.6 lakh votes. He had defeated Sanu in the 2019 polls. 

