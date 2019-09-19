I've been working on economy: FM tells Kiran Mazumdar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took on Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Twitter, saying that she has been working on the economy "and regularly speaking about measures we’ve been taking on matters of the economy".

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the Chairperson and Managing Director of the biopharmaceutical company Biocon, had earlier on Tuesday tweeted to the FM saying, "E-cigarettes banned, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - Should this not come from Ministry of Health? How about banning gutka too? How about MoF announcing some fiscal measures to revive economy?"

Sitharaman responded by saying, "Kiran ji, a few things. This press conference was dedicated to Cabinet decisions. I began by saying that I was there in my capacity as Chair of the GoM which has dealt with the matter. Dr Harsh Vardhan is out of country for an international meet."

"Cabinet Minister/s join Prakash Javdekar, the I&B Minister, when required. Health Secretary was also with me, explaining details. These are protocols, as you know, which govt press conferences follow," she added.

She further said, "As Finance Minister — you might’ve observed — I’ve been working on and regularly speaking about measures we’ve been taking on matters of the economy."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet had decided to ban production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes. An ordinance was sent by the government to make it a cognizable offence attracting jail term and fine.