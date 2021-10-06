News Live: Facebook does not put profits over safety, says Zuckerberg

Park is one of many Koreans whose memories of dalgona candy, also called ppopgi, have surfaced thanks to the release last month ofSquid Gameon Netflix. The fictional series follows a group of cash-strapped people willing to die playing childhood games for a chance to win a jackpot. The third episode is all about ppopgi.
Facebook does not put profits over safety, says Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg hit back Tuesday at claims the social media giant fuels division, harms children and needs to be regulated, saying the claim the company puts profits over safety is "just not true."
In view of the festive season, metro services will ply till 11 pm. For crowd management, more frequency of trains in the evening with one metro running every 6 minutes. Secondly, RPF & station staff will manage crowd: Manoj Joshi, Chairman, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (05.10) pic.twitter.com/hY1T9JL94I
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to reopen for devotees tomorrow
Mumbai | Siddhivinayak temple to reopen tomorrow- 7th October for devotees. All devotees will be allowed only through pre-booking QR codes on Temple Trust's app. Only 250 devotees to be issued QR codes every hour for darshan: Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (ANI)
Rohini court shootout: Delhi Police's Crime Branch gets gangster Naveen Balli in its custody
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday got jailed gangster Naveen Balli in its custody for two days to interrogate him about the killing of Jitender Gogi in a shootout inside a Rohini courtroom last month, officials said.
A few days ago, the Crime Branch had taken another jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in its custody to grilled him about the killing. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi to address special press conference at 10 am today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for a special press conference today at the party's Delhi headquarters.
BMW India to re-enter electric vehicle space in 2022 (Reuters)
Prices soar at opium market in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
While the economy teeters on the brink of collapse, vendors at an opium market in southern Afghanistan say prices for their goods have skyrocketed since the Taliban takeover.
