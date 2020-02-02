J P Nadda accuses Arvind Kejriwal of insulting people from Poorvanchal

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "insulting" the people from the Poorvanchal region and wondered if he can do any good to them when he cannot respect them.

In his tweets targeting the AAP leader, Nadda posted a brief video of Kejriwal, who is heard saying that poor people from Bihar come to Delhi by spending Rs 500 and avail of medical treatment of over Rs 5 lakh here free of cost.

The BJP has often cited these comments to accuse Kejriwal of insulting migrants but the AAP has asserted that the chief minister was making a point about the quality of medical facilities being offered in the national capital.

Nadda said people from Poorvanchal have played a big role in the development of Delhi but Kejriwal does not "realise" it.

"The way you have often insulted brothers and sisters from Poorvanchal, is unbecoming of a chief minister," he said.

The BJP president also attacked Kejriwal over the issue of drinking water, saying the AAP leaders has been making the promise of delivering piped water to every household since 2014 and then claimed in 2019 that it will take another five years.