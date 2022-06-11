J P Nadda interacts with heads of missions from 13 countries

In the fourth event in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Know your BJP’ event, party president J P Nadda interacted with senior diplomats of 13 countries at the party’s headquarters.

Heads of Missions from the United Kingdom, Spain, Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Serbia, Jamaica, Mauritius, Nepal and Thailand were present at the event.

Apart from Nadda, also present in the dialogue were Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party’s in-charge of the foreign department and national spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Guru Prakash.

Chauthaiwale told DH that these events are the BJP’s outreach to an international audience. “This was the fourth such interaction between Naddaji with the Head of Missions, during which Naddaji threw light on our party’s ideology, structure, functioning and also future programs that we have in the pipeline. This is BJP’s unique initiative through which the party is reaching out to an overseas audience,” he said.

A release from the party said that addressing the visiting diplomats, Nadda said that it is the BJP’s belief that there should be better communication between the political system and political parties of different countries so that there is a mutual understanding of the visions of the party and the countries whose envoys were present. “The BJP firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties,” the release, quoting Nadda, stated.

Nadda also spoke about the various developmental schemes of the BJP government, and said that BJP now has a robust participation of women in the party structure. He also spoke about “how (the) BJP works with dedication for the welfare of villages, poor, farmers, dalits, backward classes and youth of the country,” the release said.

The envoys were shown a documentary showing the history and development of BJP over the decades. After his remarks, Nadda also answered the questions of all the diplomats.

This is the party’s fourth such event; the first such event took place on April 6, when the party’s 42nd Foundation Day was celebrated. The second event was held May 16, while the third meeting was held on June 4. Including today’s dialogue, Nadda has so far interacted with the diplomats and heads of missions of 47 countries including the European Union.