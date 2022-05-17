J P Nadda meets envoys of 14 nations as part of 'Know BJP' campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday met with the envoys of 14 countries at the party headquarters in a bid to explain the party and its ideology to these leaders. The meeting, the second in the party’s series ‘Know Your BJP’ series, had envoys of the US, Australia, Canada, Israel, Denmark, Bhutan, Fiji, Indonesia, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Suriname and the Dominican Republic

Envoys who are attending include Australian Ambassador Barry O’Farrell AO, Canadian diplomat Cameron MacKay, Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon, American Charge d’ Affaires Patricia A. Lacin, Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane, Fiji High Commissioner Kamlesh Prakash, Kenyan Ambassador Willy K. Bett, New Zealand High Commissioner David Pine, Major General Vetsop Namgyel from Bhutan, David Emmanuel Puig Buchel of the Dominican Republic, Indonesian diplomat Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, Philippines Ambassador Ramon S. Bagatsing, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda, and, Charge d’ Affaires of Embassy of Republic of Suriname Ria A. Sital.

The event was hosted by the party’s Overseas Cell, and a welcome address was given by Vijay Chauthaiwale, convenor of the Cell. A release sent out by the party stated that the envoys were shown a short film of the party’s journey from its inception as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to today. The release stated that the video took “the viewers through its journey from 2 to 303 MPs in the Lower House of Parliament”.

Nadda spoke about the importance of the day, as Monday is celebrated as Guru Purnima among Hindus and Buddha Purnima among Buddhists. To mark the occasion, PM Modi also offers his prayers at Buddha’s birthplace in Lumbini, Nepal as he is currently visiting the country.

Nadda explained that the day also marks the 8th year anniversary of the BJP being voted to power. In 2014, the BJP came to power winning 282 seats in Parliament. Nadda also told the guests about the policies of the Modi Govt as well as the BJP’s party structure and its various departments. The event also has questions and answers round.