J P Nadda reviews BJP's coronavirus relief work in parts of country

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday asked party workers to take the central government's relief measures to the masses for their maximum benefit and urge people to download Arogya Setu app, which tracks COVID-19 cases and provides information on the pandemic.

Interacting with party leaders from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana though video-conference, Nadda noted that the BJP recently completed its 40 years and said each worker should persuade 40 people, who will convince another 10 each, to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19.

The party workers have set a high standard of public service, he said at a meeting to oversee BJP's relief measures to help the poor during the nationwide lockdown.

"Wherever migrant labourers and the poor are, we have to help them," the BJP president said, adding that people should be encouraged to download Arogya Setu app.

BJP workers have done a commendable job by providing food and ration to the poor and distributing face covers among the needy, he added.