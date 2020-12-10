Stones pelted at J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal

J P Nadda’s convoy attacked in West Bengal, Centre seeks report from state govt

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Dec 10 2020, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 19:20 ist
BJP president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP President J P Nadda’s convoy was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres in the Diamond Harbor area of West Bengal on Thursday.

His vehicle was pelted with stones and even sticks were thrown at it. Several other vehicles of senior BJP leaders such as National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party Vice President Mukul Roy, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh were damaged during the attack. Vijayvargiya and Roy, along with some of the security personnel, were injured in the attack. =, Nadda, however, escaped unscathed. The TMC leadership has denied the allegation.

The incident took place at the Shirakole area of Diamond Harbor on Thursday afternoon. Bricks, bottles and sticks were hurled at Nadda’s convoy, shattering the windscreens of several vehicles. A BJP worker suffered a head injury after getting hit by a brick. Earlier in the day, Nadda’s convoy was blocked by TMC cadres in the Sarisha area of Diamond Harbor.

Within hours after the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in a tweet that the Centre had taken the matter very seriously and sought a report from the West Bengal government. He criticized the TMC Government over the incident.

“Today, the attack on National President of BJP @JPNadda in Bengal is very condemnable, no amount of condemnation of the incident would be enough. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence,” tweeted Shah.

“Bengal has gone into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme within West Bengal under the TMC rule is sad and worrying for all those who believe in democratic values,” tweeted Shah.

Nadda said that he remained unscathed in the attack as he was traveling in a bulletproof vehicle. Addressing BJP workers at a party rally in Diamond Harbour, he described the incident as “shocking” and alleged that “utter lawlessness and anarchy” was prevailing in Bengal.

“The police and the administration have been politicized. Lawless is prevailing in Bengal and goonda raj is going on under the TMC regime… I am able to reach here due to Maa Durga’s blessings. If this is what happens to senior leaders, I can imagine the plight of BJP workers,” said Nadda.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, questioned the authenticity of the incident.

“Why were there 50 vehicles with you? If so, there can be an accident while one tries to overtake another. So who was watching? Was it planned? Who threw the stones? Who took the photos and videos of a brick hitting a tail car? How was it done so quickly?” asked Banerjee.

The West Bengal police, in a series of tweets, stated that “nothing happened to his (Nadda’s) convoy” and he reached his destination safely, adding that few bystanders threw stones in Debipur at vehicles far behind his convoy. It stated that an investigation was on to find out what actually happened.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

J P Nadda
West Bengal
Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP
TMC
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

Novel Covid-19 antibody test gives results in 20 mins

Novel Covid-19 antibody test gives results in 20 mins

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

The right of the married woman

The right of the married woman

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 