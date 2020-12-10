J P Nadda’s convoy attacked in West Bengal, Centre seeks report from state govt

BJP President J P Nadda’s convoy was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres in the Diamond Harbor area of West Bengal on Thursday.

His vehicle was pelted with stones and even sticks were thrown at it. Several other vehicles of senior BJP leaders such as National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party Vice President Mukul Roy, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh were damaged during the attack. Vijayvargiya and Roy, along with some of the security personnel, were injured in the attack. =, Nadda, however, escaped unscathed. The TMC leadership has denied the allegation.

The incident took place at the Shirakole area of Diamond Harbor on Thursday afternoon. Bricks, bottles and sticks were hurled at Nadda’s convoy, shattering the windscreens of several vehicles. A BJP worker suffered a head injury after getting hit by a brick. Earlier in the day, Nadda’s convoy was blocked by TMC cadres in the Sarisha area of Diamond Harbor.

Within hours after the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in a tweet that the Centre had taken the matter very seriously and sought a report from the West Bengal government. He criticized the TMC Government over the incident.

“Today, the attack on National President of BJP @JPNadda in Bengal is very condemnable, no amount of condemnation of the incident would be enough. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence,” tweeted Shah.

आज बंगाल में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda जी के ऊपर हुआ हमला बहुत ही निंदनीय है, उसकी जितनी भी निंदा की जाये वो कम है। केंद्र सरकार इस हमले को पूरी गंभीरता से ले रही है। बंगाल सरकार को इस प्रायोजित हिंसा के लिए प्रदेश की शांतिप्रिय जनता को जवाब देना होगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

“Bengal has gone into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme within West Bengal under the TMC rule is sad and worrying for all those who believe in democratic values,” tweeted Shah.

तृणमूल शासन में बंगाल अत्याचार, अराजकता और अंधकार के युग में जा चुका है। टीएमसी के राज में पश्चिम बंगाल के अंदर जिस तरह से राजनीतिक हिंसा को संस्थागत कर चरम सीमा पर पहुँचाया गया है, वो लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों में विश्वास रखने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए दु:खद भी है और चिंताजनक भी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

Nadda said that he remained unscathed in the attack as he was traveling in a bulletproof vehicle. Addressing BJP workers at a party rally in Diamond Harbour, he described the incident as “shocking” and alleged that “utter lawlessness and anarchy” was prevailing in Bengal.

“The police and the administration have been politicized. Lawless is prevailing in Bengal and goonda raj is going on under the TMC regime… I am able to reach here due to Maa Durga’s blessings. If this is what happens to senior leaders, I can imagine the plight of BJP workers,” said Nadda.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, questioned the authenticity of the incident.

“Why were there 50 vehicles with you? If so, there can be an accident while one tries to overtake another. So who was watching? Was it planned? Who threw the stones? Who took the photos and videos of a brick hitting a tail car? How was it done so quickly?” asked Banerjee.

The West Bengal police, in a series of tweets, stated that “nothing happened to his (Nadda’s) convoy” and he reached his destination safely, adding that few bystanders threw stones in Debipur at vehicles far behind his convoy. It stated that an investigation was on to find out what actually happened.