Jacqueline Fernandez appears before EOW for questioning in conman Sukesh case

Jacqueline appears for questioning in conman case

This is the second time that the actor has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 19 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 16:08 ist
Jacqueline Fernandez arrives to appear before the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing in connection with an investigation related to an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said.

This is the second time that the actor has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case, officials said.

A senior police officer said Fernandez has joined the probe and is being questioned at the office of Economic Offences Wing on Mandir Marg.

Last Wednesday, Fernandez was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, the person who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

Also Read | 200 crore extortion case: Contradictions in Jacqueline and Irani's statements, says EOW

Investigation had revealed that Chandrashekhar had on his birthday offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant but he declined to take it. All the same, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier. The vehicle was seized, they added.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail here, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

