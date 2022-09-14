Jacqueline Fernandez being quizzed in money laundering case

Jacqueline being quizzed in money laundering case

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 14 2022, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 11:39 ist
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in Delhi for questioning in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion cum cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. 

Chandrashekhar is also under the investigation of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

More to follow...

Jacqueline Fernandez
India News
Economic Offences Wing
Delhi

