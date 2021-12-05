Jacqueline Fernandez briefly stopped at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at Mumbai Airport by authorities on Sunday but later allowed to proceed.

According to sources, Jacqueline was recently quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar and seven others.

A highly-placed source said that a lookout circular was issued against the actor, and the agency had suspected that she might go abroad due to which they had written to the authorities concerned.

Also Read — Gifted luxury car to Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, says conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

The authorities stopped Jacqueline when she arrived at the airport but later, she was freed. According to sources, she was about to catch a flight to Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Saturday filed a charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) naming a few Bollywood actors, including Fernandez, as witnesses. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet soon after it was filed and had asked the agency to supply the charge sheet copy to all those named.

It is possible that Jacqueline might be called to join the investigation again, sources said.

The next hearing in the charge sheet matter is scheduled for December 13. The ED officials refrained from commenting on the matter.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: