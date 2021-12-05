Jacqueline Fernandez stopped from flying abroad over extortion case

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday stopped actor Jacqueline Fernandez from flying abroad as she may be required to join an ongoing money-laundering investigation against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, officials said.

The 36-year-old actor was stopped by the immigration authorities at the Mumbai airport on the basis of a Look Out Circular issued by the federal probe agency, they said. Agency sleuths later reached the Mumbai airport and disallowed her travel asking her to remain in the country as she may be required to join the probe.

The actor of Sri Lankan origin had been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

