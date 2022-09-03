Jacqueline had conman Sukesh pay cash to writer: Report

Jacqueline had conman Sukesh pay hefty cash to writer: Report

Writer Advita Kala had given a statement where she confirmed that initially she received Rs 17 lakh through a man that who was allegedly sent by Jacqueline

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 03 2022, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 13:47 ist
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Credit: AFP File Photo

A new angle has emerged in the extortion case of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actor reportedly admitted to having Sukesh pay the award-winning scriptwriter, Advaita Kala for a web series.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Jacqueline admitted that the conman had paid Advita Kala a heavy amount in cash for a script she had asked the scriptwriter to create. The actor allegedly approached Kala in the year 2021 to write a script for a web series that the actor would produce. 

Jacqueline had given two contradicting statements regarding the incentives offered by her to the writer. While in the first statement—filed on August 30, 2021—the actor admitted to only gifting chocolates and flowers to Kala, in her second statement—filed on October 20, 2021—she reportedly said that cash was delivered to Kala by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, according to the report.

Also Read | Jacqueline 'cooked up false story', enjoyed valuables given by 'conman' Sukesh: ED

Apparently, the writer, Advita Kala had also given a statement where she confirmed that initially she received Rs 17 lakh through a man allegedly sent by Jacqueline. Later, Kala got a call from a man posing as Jacquline’s representative assuring another payment soon. A few days after that, a man visited Kala and dropped off a payment of Rs 15 lakh in cash.

“This is contradictory to her claim in the statement dated 30.08.201. She admitted this now after realising that the investigation has enough evidence to prove this transaction,” the report cited the chargesheet as saying.

When the ED questioned Jacqueline about the discripencies in her statements, the actor blamed it all on the fear of losing reputation that the probe had induced in her, according to the report. Responding to the allegations, the actor’s lawyer emphasised that Jaqueline is a “victim not an accused.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
ED
Jacqueline Fernandez
PMLA
extortion
Money Laundering

What's Brewing

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

 