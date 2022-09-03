Jacqueline had conman Sukesh pay hefty cash to writer: Report

A new angle has emerged in the extortion case of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actor reportedly admitted to having Sukesh pay the award-winning scriptwriter, Advaita Kala for a web series.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Jacqueline admitted that the conman had paid Advita Kala a heavy amount in cash for a script she had asked the scriptwriter to create. The actor allegedly approached Kala in the year 2021 to write a script for a web series that the actor would produce.

Jacqueline had given two contradicting statements regarding the incentives offered by her to the writer. While in the first statement—filed on August 30, 2021—the actor admitted to only gifting chocolates and flowers to Kala, in her second statement—filed on October 20, 2021—she reportedly said that cash was delivered to Kala by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, according to the report.

Apparently, the writer, Advita Kala had also given a statement where she confirmed that initially she received Rs 17 lakh through a man allegedly sent by Jacqueline. Later, Kala got a call from a man posing as Jacquline’s representative assuring another payment soon. A few days after that, a man visited Kala and dropped off a payment of Rs 15 lakh in cash.

“This is contradictory to her claim in the statement dated 30.08.201. She admitted this now after realising that the investigation has enough evidence to prove this transaction,” the report cited the chargesheet as saying.

When the ED questioned Jacqueline about the discripencies in her statements, the actor blamed it all on the fear of losing reputation that the probe had induced in her, according to the report. Responding to the allegations, the actor’s lawyer emphasised that Jaqueline is a “victim not an accused.”

(With inputs from IANS)