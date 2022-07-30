Jagan asks officials to write letters on metered farm pump’s benefits

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has instructed officials to write letters to farmers in the state, explaining the benefits of installing power consumption meters to their farm pump sets.

The Narendra Modi government wants the states to ensure the installation of meters for all kinds of power consumption while offering funds, and facilities of loans for those adhering to the reforms.

The YSRCP chief’s position is in stark contrast with that of his Telangana counterpart and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who refused to implement the “anti-farmer power reforms as long as he is alive.”

KCR has last month said that Telangana is losing Rs 5,000 crore (additional funds) annually for refusing to install meters to the farmers’ motor wells and collect the power charges.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – as a legacy from the united state – continue to provide free power for the agriculture sector. Metering farm use power has created apprehensions that it could lead to withdrawal of the free power scheme.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Reddy government is already operating a pilot project installing meters to farm pump sets in the Srikakulam district.

“We should create awareness among the farmers by clearly explaining the benefits of meters. To remove any misconceptions, letters should be written to farmers explaining that he will not be burdened as the entire bill will be paid by the government,” Reddy instructed the energy department officials in a meeting on Thursday

Under the Srikakulam pilot, almost 33.75 million units of energy was saved, the CM said.

Following the reforms prescribed by the center, the YSRCP government would be reimbursing the metered bill amount into the ryot’s accounts instead of the waivers now. The farmers, in turn, shall pay the power bills to the power distribution companies.

Farmers need not worry as the free power scheme would continue. No burden would fall on the farmers as the smart electricity meters would also be installed for free, CM Reddy had said earlier.

“These power reforms will not affect the farmers. No connection would be removed while ensuring that all connections are regularised with a nine-hour power supply during the daytime,” he said.