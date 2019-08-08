Jagan declares Rs 5K per flood-affected family

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in East Godavari district and the Polavaram project site.

He has announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each family in the affected areas and free seeds for the farmers whose standing crops are inundated by the floodwater.

In all 202 villages in 18 blocks of the East Godavari district were under the grip of floodwater. 87,850 people were affected and 18,809 people have been shifted to 85 camps. In West Godavari district 26,047 people were affected in 218 villages under 22 blocks of the district.

Fifteen island villages in Mamidikuduru, P Gannavaram, Inavilli, and Mummidivaram were cut off from the mainland. The agency areas in Devipatnam area above the Polavaram project site are under knee-deep water from the past eight days. The villages have no power supply.

Reviewing the situation at the Rajamahendravaram airport with ministers and officials, Reddy said that 70% of the affected people are STs and they must be provided with all possible help. Noting that the flood situation worsened because of the incomplete cofferdam of the Polavaram dam, he directed the engineers to consider the water levels at the Polavaram dam while estimating the quantum of floodwater, rather than the levels at the cofferdam. He asked the district collectors concerned to speed up rehabilitation work of the Polavaram project oustees.

While the flood level in Godavari River in Dhowleswaram near Rajamahendravaram remained stable, inflows from Bhadrachalam in Telangana and catchment areas of sub-rivers Indravathi, Pranahita, Sabari and Seeleru have pumped up water levels in Bhadrachalam to 43 feet.

In a related incident, Polavaram (YSRCP) Legislator Balaraju had a providential escape when the AP Tourism Boat he was travelling along with officials was almost hit by a sinking boat. The incident took place near Mulapadu. The boat driver saved the entire team by steering the boat away from danger.