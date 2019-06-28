Jagan, KCR agree to divert Godavari water to Krishna

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have agreed to utilise 4,000 TMC of river water available in both the Telugu states to irrigate every part of these states.

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao also agreed to put a lid on the years-old bickering over sharing of river water and move forward to get optimum benefits to both the states.

The meeting between the two chief ministers and ministers concerned from both the states took place at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

Both the chief ministers have decided to divert the Godavari water to Srisailam Reservoir, as there is less availability of water in River Krishna which is causing hardships to Rayalaseema region (Andhra Pradesh), Palamuru and United Nalgonda (both districts in Telangana).

They have instructed the officials concerned to prepare a strategy to divert the water.

In his opening remarks, KCR said that after the recent elections there is a qualitative change in relations between the two states, for the better.

"There are no egos, no disputes over the Basins (water), no apprehensions; there is no need for differences or disputes. If we want disputes we cannot give water to our next generations. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan has conducted himself with a generous heart. We have decided to walk together," KCR noted.

"We have decided to provide water to people in both the states at lower costs. Availability of water has gone down drastically in Krishna. Hence the governments have firmly resolved to utilise water from Godavari River to mitigate water problems. Officials concerned should study and submit report to the government on how to divert water from Godavari," Jagan said.

KCR gave a power point presentation on the availability water in the rivers. He explained how due to several barrages constructed on tributaries of rivers in upper riparian states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, water is not adequately available in the lower riparian states.

The deliberations also included the division of institutions mentioned in the ninth and tenth schedules of the 2014 Bifurcation Act, division of staff between the two states, allotment of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi to Telangana and pending payments.