Jagan meets KCR, discusses pending issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao here and had a detailed discussion on pending issues between the two states.

Jaganmohan, who was here to leave on a four-day tour to Jerusalem along with his family members, first met Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan at Rajbhavan and then spent almost three hours at KCR’s residence.

According to sources, the two chief ministers reviewed the issue of river linkage which came up during their first interaction on June 28, immediately after Jaganmohan took over as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

However, the Telangana government’s proposal to link Godavari with Krishna at Srisailam through a canal faces a stiff resistance in Andhra Pradesh.

The Opposition parties have criticized Jaganmohan for mortgaging the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh to KCR.

Similarly, the two chief ministers also touched upon the upcoming meeting of the state officials with the secretary of Union home department on other unresolved issues between the two states.

The two states have agreed to amicably solve the issue of sharing of schedule 9 and 10 properties and also deposits in certain departments that have to be divided as per the percentages mentioned in the 2014 Bifurcation Act.

Jaganmohan took the initiative and handed over all the buildings that were under Andhra Pradesh's control in Hyderabad to Telangana government following a direction from the governor.

After returning from his visit, Jaganmohan will visit the US consulate to get visa for his proposed visit to the USA on August 16.

The next day (August 6), he will leave for New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief minister's office said.