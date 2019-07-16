Jagan Playing destructive politics: Naidu

“Construction is difficult but destruction is easy. The Jaganmohan Reddy government is hell-bent on destroying whatever the earlier TDP government has painstakingly built,” said Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressing TDP legislature party meeting here on Monday. The TDP chief explained the party’s point of view to the party MLAs and MLCs on the issues of power purchase agreements, Polavaram and Amaravati.

“All the PPAs are ratified by the union cabinet and the union government has written two letters so far to the state government to desist from raking up the issue. The tariff is calculated based on several issues and is not in our hands. AP stands second in paying lowest wind-generated power tariff as Tamil Nadu had better wind speed,” Naidu explained. “Former union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that long term PPAs are required to reach international standards in the production of renewable energy,” he said. He pointed out that the letters from the union government have ruled out any corruption in PPAs.

Polavaram

Referring to the reply of union irrigation minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Rajya Sabha, Naidu said that there was no corruption in the construction of Polavaram project as alleged by the YSRCP. “It is unfortunate to note that while the MPs from our neighbouring states are talking about rehabilitation issues, YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy is asking the union government to set up an inquiry into alleged irregularities,” Naidu said.

Naidu rued that he had reviewed the progress of the national project on every Monday and saw to it that 71% of the project is completed. “With the destructive attitude of the YSRCP government I fear that the project will be stalled,” he said. He argued that the YSRCP MPs in the parliament must try getting more funds for the state projects rather than acting with vengeance.

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s government has demolished Naidu’s Praja Vedika, a structure built with government funds near his rented accommodation on the banks of the river Krishna. The government also served notices to several other structures in the vicinity but could not demolish any one of them. The TDP believes that the Jagan’s government demolished it because Naidu wanted the convention hall to meet party workers. The government also slapped a notice on Naidu’s residence earmarking it for demolition.