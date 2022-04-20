Jahangirpuri demolition to be halted as SC orders status quo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area here, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation, and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status-quo on the demoliton drive started by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation against alleged encroachers in the Jahangirpuri area, where riots took place last week.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, and said “a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition” has been ordered.

He alleged that the demolition, which was to start at 2 pm on Wednesday, has begun at 9 am and no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators.

Jahangirpuri in the national capital was under heavy security cover on Wednesday morning amid Municipal Corporation's decision to conduct an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

The roads were excessively barricaded and manned by the police personnel along with the paramilitary forces. Situation was tense in the area.

The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

